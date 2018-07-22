New interim library director

On Monday July 9, the Sonoma County Library Commission appointed Susan Hildreth as Interim Library Director. Hildreth will begin her appointment on July 16.

Hildreth currently serves as an Aspen Fellow in the Communications and Society Program advancing the work of the Dialogue on the Future of Public Libraries. In June 2016, she began a three-year term as the Treasurer of the American Library Association.

For the last two years (August 2016 through June 2018), Hildreth was the inaugural, Gates-funded Distinguished Practitioner in Residence (Professor of Practice) at the University of Washington Information School in Seattle, where she taught, assisted in the development of curriculum and conducted research on the future of libraries.

From 2011 through 2015, Hildreth served as the Institute of Museum and Library Services Director having been appointed by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

A former city librarian in Seattle and San Francisco and State Librarian of California (appointed by California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger), Hildreth has also headed the Peninsula Library System, the Pacific Library Partnership and Califa Library Group and served as the administrator of the NorthNet Library System from March 2015 through June 2016.

Hildreth began her career as a branch librarian in the Edison Township, NJ, public library system.

She graduated cum laude from Syracuse University and holds a master’s degree in library science from the State University of New York at Albany and a master’s degree in business from Rutgers University.

