New family event series comes to Rohnert Park

The City of Rohnert Park has created a new special event series that the city hopes will become a family tradition. The “Second Sunday Family Fun Series” will include free activities for all ages, live entertainment, food, beverages and more. The series begins on the second Sunday of September (9/10/17) and will occur on every second Sunday through the month of May at the Community Center Complex.

“We are so fortunate in Rohnert Park to host an event such as this. The city is proud to present families with a monthly opportunity to recreate at no cost in a fun, safe environment,” says City Council member Amy Ahanotu.

Because the event falls on the first day of the regular season for the National Football League (NFL), the 49er v. Panthers game will be broadcast live in the Sports Center Gymnasium beginning at 1:45 p.m., with food and adult beverages available for purchase.

The event will feature 80s Hair Band, “Aqua Nett” from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The Rancho-Cotate High School Marching Band and the Rohnert Park Warriors Football Cheerleaders will also be entertaining guests. A Kid-zone will offer free outdoor group games, crafts, bubbles and more. Families may purchase tickets to the Jump Zone featuring “Giant Inflatables.”

“Spreckels Performing Arts Center is a community treasure and we will include guided tours of theatre as part of the September event. You will get to go backstage and witness the construction of our next stage set for the hilarious hit musical Monty Python’s Spamalot (October 13-29)” says Community Services Manager, Cindy Bagley.

The Rohnert Park Animal Shelter Adoption wagon will be in attendance with animals for adoption.

Discount coupons will be available for tickets to a Spreckels Theatre Company performance, membership to the Callinan Sports and Fitness Center and city recreation classes.

“Each month will feature a different theme and unique activities. But one aspect will never change; the local gathering place that gives the residents of this ‘Friendly City’ a place to connect with friends and bond with family,” said,” Bagley.

Future Second Sunday event themes include: October 8 – Harvest Fest, November 12 – Mad About Plaid, and December 10 – Winter Wonderland. The themes for January through May are in development.

Additional information is available on the City’s webpage at www.rpcity.org/secondsunday or 588-3456. Businesses interested in sponsoring this event should contact Cindy Bagley at 588-3452.