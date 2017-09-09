New coach of SSU Men’s Tennis team

Jose Hilla, who has spent the last five seasons as the assistant coach of the Sonoma State University Women’s Tennis team, has been named the Head Coach of the SSU Men’s Tennis team.

“In all aspects of this job, Jose Hilla is eminently qualified to lead our men’s tennis program,” said SSU Director of Athletics Bill Fusco. “His infectious passion and determination underscore his excellent qualifications as a head coach. You can expect amazing things from this program in the future.”

Hilla, originally from Oviedo, Spain, began his collegiate playing career in 2008 spending one season at Fresno City College where he garnered All-America honors in both singles and doubles. He then transferred to Fresno Pacific University where he was part of tennis program that won three consecutive Golden State Athletic Conference (GSAC) titles.

He arrived in Rohnert Park to become the assistant women’s tennis coach for Joaquin Lopez, where he has been instrumental in the recent success of the SSU women’s tennis team — the Seawolves have gone 80-40 since Hilla joined Lopez’s coaching staff. Hilla will take over a men’s tennis program that has gone just 23-80 the past five seasons.

Prior to coming to the United States, Hilla was a top junior player on the Spanish tennis circuit for many years and competed in professional leagues in France, Germany and Spain.

Hilla is certified by the United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) and the International Coach Institute (ICI) in Europe.