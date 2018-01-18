New businesses come to town

By: Irene Hilsendager

The newly constructed building south of Cal Skate will be a child care center called The Learning Experience.

The construction work going on in front of Raley’s is the facade being finished that wasn’t done last year.

Oxford Inn will be having a new neighbor. It is another Starbucks plus an additional tenant space next to them. Opening day is unsure.

Krispy Kreme is slated to go into the old El Torito building which is next to Chick-fil-A.

In January of 2017, the RP City Council approved entitlements for the Residences at Five Creek. The project is located within the Stadium Area Master Plan, a 32.8-acre site and the former location of the Sonoma County Crushers Baseball Stadium. A portion of the Stadium Area Master Plan has been developed with the Fiori Estates and The Reserve apartment complexes. The Five Creek project is composed of a 135-unit apartment complex, 0.65-acre park, 132-room hotel and 34,300 square foot shopping center, located on the northerly 12.65 acres of the site. The tentative map also creates an approximately 2.7-acre parcel that will be developed by the city as a fire station and a corporation yard.

Another project will be called the Avram House apartment project located where the old city hall was located. This was approved by the Planning Commission in March of 2017. This project will provide 90 residential units spread between five residential buildings ranging in height from three to four stories. Clearwater at Sonoma Hills will be located east of the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and Snyder Lane and south of Medical Center Drive. The Clearwater at Sonoma Hills project site is comprised of two parcels that propose to construct a two-story, 85,815 foot, 90-unit, 14 bed assisted living and memory care facility. The proposed project will be Phase II of the Oak View Senior Residential Project approved by the city in 2002.

KG Technologies is located in the Triangle Business Area in the recently approved Central Rohnert Park Priority Development Area Plan on State Farm Drive, southeast of Professional Center Drive. This is a 1.49 parcel that has a beautiful 10,000 square foot building for headquarter offices and warehousing for an electronic distribution center, which was formerly located in a smaller building in Cotati. KG designs and manufactures high-quality, ultra-reliable latching relays that allow clients to manage their energy loads most effectively through remote disconnect and reconnect capabilities.

The old Exchange Bank located in downtown Cotati will soon open its doors as a realty company.

Laulima Development is the new owner of the 32-acre former State Farm Insurance property adjacent to the Rohnert Park SMART station and the key to the city’s dream of a downtown.

The purchase of the Rohnert Park property, located at 6400 State Farm Dr. south of RP

Expressway and between the road and the light-rail station was purchased Dec. 1.

At the city council meeting several weeks ago, Laulima’s partner Jonathan “Jes” Slavik said the proposal will include 111,000 square feet of retail space, 65,000 square feet of offices, 415 residential units and a 136-room hotel.

Another Laulima idea for the property is to create a “retail spine” connecting the SMART stop and Commerce Boulevard. to the west, running along the south side of the shopping centers anchored by Raley’s and Safeway stores. Part of that would be to build a SMART station building, Slavik said.

Surrounding the retail spine street and the square would be the commercial buildings, with retail on the ground floor, office space above and apartments above that. Secondary retail would be built along State Farm Drive and a new interior street which would connect the spine with Rohnert Park Expressway.

Three-story multifamily housing would be built on the southern half of the site and the idea is to create a walkable community where people can live, work and shop.

This information was recieved by driving, interviewing and checking out Rohnert Park’s web page.