New backpacks, laptops and tablets “Score!”

Don’t be a victim of the next vehicle burglary. Rohnert Park Public Safety would like to remind you the inside of your vehicle in plain view is not the place to leave backpacks, laptops, tablets, phones, purses and wallets. Save the hassle, heartache and window repair because of a smashed window to take your property.

With the start of school, it can be hard to get back into the groove of keeping these items with you or placed in your trunk before you get to your next destination. Remember, thieves will take almost any item for money.

Report suspicious activity to Rohnert Park Crime Tips 584-COPS (2677). In progress crimes should always be reported by calling 911.

For non-emergency, call 584-2600. The Anonymous Hotline is crimetips@rpcity.org