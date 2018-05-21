New approaches to preventing Alzheimers

By: Julie Ann Soukoulis

Navigating the aging journey

What is good for the heart, is good for the brain

Walking while having a meaningful conversation may be one of the best dementia preventions out there - along with avoiding carbohydrates and reducing inflammation in the body. While high blood pressure and diabetes remain significant factors to early onset of dementia and other forms of Alzheimer’s, new approaches to prevention are also helping turn the tide.

Hypertension, diabetes and un-Metabolized Glucose in the Brain

Ongoing research into one of the world’s most complex diseases seeks to return years back to those facing an otherwise uncertain future. Reversal research hinges on approaches like plaque removal, amyloid reduction and tau marker identification using radioactive tracers. Hypertension appears to be the most predominant trigger for the disease. Diet is the fastest effective response. When you take the steps outlined to prevent heart attack and disease - you are also taking preventative dementia measures.

Diet / CPAP Machines / de-stressing techniques such as yoga and meditation

A base inhibitor known as tau, helps researchers determine how long it will be before symptoms appear - for up to two years ahead. Amyloids, when found in the brain indicate that the disease has already entered - and this can show up as far as 20 years ahead of the disease onset. There is now a clear connection between the presence of beta amyloids and tau inhibitors. Sleep apnea has been found to cause a collection of amyloids.

Using the tau indicators marked with a radioactive glow, the numbers of amyloids can be counted - and the years to onset can be both determined and now, hopefully prevented. Not only that - but a cure in our lifetime is now expected. Monocoloidal amyloid reducing drugs stimulate Brain Derived Nerve Function (BDNF) which stimulates the growth of new nerve cells.

Newest approaches showing real promise

Using MRI-based technology, scientists are identifying earlier physical symptoms, like plaque buildup. This serves to differentiate mild cognitive impairment that is related to early-onset Alzheimer’s from normal aging. This makes it possible for researchers to identify brain dysfunction in patients before they lose tissue or nerve cells.

New treatments recently developed have the potential to be the first disease-altering medications. Immunotherapy, for instance, utilizes an antibody treatment aimed to directly attack the disease. This prevents it from progressing. Another approach uses antibodies to significantly reduce the level of amyloid-β, the protein found in the brains of those with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Scientific research is being focused on testing treatments that target tau protein tangles. These are notorious for damaging and killing brain cells. They are also found to be damaging to a receptor that decreases a neurotransmitter that remains critical for the brain to think and function normally.

We currently have new medicines being designed to decrease the inflammation found in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients, while also strengthening the immune system’s ability to fight the disease.

If only one of these treatments is proven effective - we may be able to delay this disease by five years. This simple reality reduces the number of people affected by this daunting dementia crisis by about 40 percent.

The war against Alzheimer’s is far from over. MOST of the progress has been made possible by donations from families and concerned citizens. And for good reason. With all the emerging advancements, we now have more promising treatments than ever before. Any one of which might just defeat this deadly disease entirely. On June 26th from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Alzheimer’s Association and Home Instead Senior Care are hosting at Star of the Valley Catholic Church located at 495 White Oak Drive in Santa Rosa a seminar entitled Dementia and Brain Health Essentials. This program is FREE and lunch will be provided – donations always appreciated to support the cause of brain health. Registration is required- reserve your seat at 800-272-3900.

Alzheimer’s fundraiser. Were here to help. 1-800-272-3900 / www.alz.org/norcal

Julie Ann Soukoulis is the owner of Home Instead Senior care office in Rohnert Park, mother of two and passionate about healthy living at all ages. Having cared for her own two parents, she understands your struggles and aims, through her website, www.homeinstead.com/sonoma to educate and encourage seniors & caregivers. Have a caregiving or aging concern? She’s love to hear from you at 586-1516 anytime.