New alcohol fees for Rohnert Park

News
March 3, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
A shimmer of hope against the angry heavy sky Cotati considers $15 min. wage Neighborhood watch meeting scheduled School district leaders tackle 1.9m deficit  SC public safety heroes of the year RP officers spent Sat. car chasing Is Cotati being targeted? Is Juuling the new norm? Giving Kids Smiles in Rohnert Park RP and Sunday festivities SSU and SCOE offer high school internship Cotati comes out against CASA Possible change to parking rules Where are the ski lifts? Two arrested in RP motel for mail theft  Injury collision closes Golf Course Dr. Fresh faces on the CRPUSD board SSU fraternity banned for five years Newsom’s vision “cradle to career” RP Downtown project underway The Rancho Cotati Rotary Club hosts Humanitarian Award dinner Bad air quality cancels sports Official election winners as projected by the VOICE  RP swears in new council member 2018 local stories which made history ArtStart brings art to the RP Senior Center Sheriff’s Detectives arrest SR man after controlled delivery of ecstasy pills. Fun family Christmas events in Cotati Cougars’ season comes to a tearful sad conclusion CalFresh clients get Feb. benefits early Becerra urges Ca. businesses resources to help prevent human trafficking Dr. Dominguez and Hawkins named as director and co-director for Hanna Institute University Elementary School to host Maker World at SSU Animal Shelter League of RP receives grant Cotati Council reshuffles seats Help save lives by donating blood New laws on purchasing and concealing handguns Fencing in Sonoma County The Community Voice endorses candidates DA’s office awarded DUI Prosecution Grant Rohnert Park kid joins TCU El Camino graduates Rohnert Park Council says we don’t need another agency Rancho students excel in Poetry Out Loud Frightful, fun, free Halloween activities Cougars crush Ukiah Election projected winners November 6, 2018  Sonoma Clean Power offers no-cost energy upgrades Rancho advances to semifinals RP’s n­ew Director of Public Safety A stand-off with barricaded, suicidal woman ends safely in RP RP has a new director of public safety Mackenzie leaves SMART Public invited to give input on Downtown RP Site School board candidates voice opinions Woman stabbed on west side of RP LandPaths connects people to protected land Tech High Girl's Soccer Undefeated champions! AG Becerra issues consumer alert on price gouging in fire-affected communities Learn to docent at the SSU Fairfield Osborn Preserve New signs point in the right direction State Farm property steams forward to Station Avenue Scrappers Steal Win RP Foundation issues grant Cotati allows second dispensary New residential building lands approved In Singapore Strait aboard a missile destroyer PG&E has a prediction model USCIS presents free training on how to apply for citizenship RP investigates new site for Corp. Yard Rancho Cotate Band fundraiser BBQ Jessica Holman: Thirty-five years of Rancho Spirit Titans crush Mustangs Station Avenue gets final approval Cotati Council reviews trash plan Baseball League receives donation from local motorcycle club Cotati Police Chief Parish swears in new officer Garber A Sunday afternoon with retired football players New interim superintendent Krispy Kreme Doughnuts comes to Rohnert Park  Cougars blow past Gauchos  Rohnert Park honors its Veterans and Servicemen CHP reminds all of increased crimes Cougars beat Bulldogs More than 276,000 Dreamers have renewed DACA White receives Matt Walsh Memorial Cotati Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest Rancho crushes Analy CA Homemaker Association needs volunteers Active duty honorees at the RP Veterans Day program Santa now knows her secret CPI receives funding to offer counseling in schools Caltrans works toward decarbonizing California transportation RP’s new interim police chief Big changes to big project in Rohnert Park A possibility for Snyder Lane to have four lanes soon Rohnert Park road updates Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Cotati approves tree lighting City of Cotati has apartment housing parking problems Operators ordered to pay for false advertising violations Students at University Elementary discussing the labyrinth Rohnert Park City Council Candidates NHTSA reminds motorists to drive sober this season R P Foundation gives grants to NOAH and Petaluma Bounty Summit State Bank annual report FEMA awards Sonoma Water grant March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback The Cougars defeat the Jaguars at homecoming New laws take effect Jan. 1 Kids and firefighters compete in RP RP local, Petri Alva, 14, a nationally recognized athlete SweetPea celebrates 31 years Seawolves serve up a victory Cardinals rout Cougars How to help victims of wildfires Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival Fire storm anniversary Plan approved for Station Ave. park Football in full swing, 3rd win Arrests and charges target Apple stores Annie Rasmussen Celebration of Life Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery SMART celebrates a year of service RP Public Safety report card Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Cotati votes opposition to oil leases SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years RP residents provide input in police chief search Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Supply giveaways lend a hand to families Police officers inspect inside of car Lowerys help with campaign Yes on Measure W will keep fire stations open RP to host community forum for public safety director search Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 Spreckels and Alchemia connects community It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Another tough break for roller derby RP waits to make update to emergency alert system Cougars slay Dragons Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Enjoying ribs Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP RP Health Center celebrates anniversary Imitating major leaguers Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program

New alcohol fees for Rohnert Park

By: Joshua Farestveit-Moore
March 1, 2019

Serving alcohol in Rohnert Park just got a little more expensive Tuesday evening when the city council introduced a new fee and penalty structure for alcoholic beverage establishments. 

The new rules will put in place an annual charge for alcohol licenses within the city, penalties for a failure to comply with the existing municipal code, and help compensate for new service training mandated by California’s state government. It comes out to $250 across the board. This will, of course, be separate from the fees charged by the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) agency for new licenses, which can rise upwards of $13,800. 

“It seemed like back in 2007 when we first did this we had people here talking,” Councilmember Pam Stafford said. “We don’t have anyone here today, so maybe we do need to put some teeth into it—make people aware of what we’re asking them to do.”

These changes are all born from a law passed by California’s government back in 2017. The Responsible Service Training Act mandates that all alcohol service workers are required to attend a training seminar within 60 days of employment. The seminar helps familiarize workers with the local municipal codes, spot counterfeit identification and establish safe liquor serving practices. The training act goes into effect in 2021. 

In bureaucracy time that’s practically tomorrow. Unfortunately, while the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department is in full compliance, many of the businesses within the city are decidedly not. The last sting operation the department ran with a borrowed (ids) intrusion detection system that resulted in a 75 percent failure rate, according to the presentation made at the city council. 

That’s kind of a surprise given the public safety department set the bar as low as it possibly could. The ids were of women of different ethnicities and much a greater age than the minors that used them. The sting should’ve been obvious, but such miserable compliance shows a wanton disregard for everything on an id but the age. 

The solution would typically be education, yet many businesses have simply ignored the law requiring employees attend the training seminar. 

“We’re not seeing the compliance we want,” Commander Mike Bates said. “When Sergeant Ashley and his team goes out to do these inspections they ask to see the course completion cards. The majority of the time they’re finding employees are not compliant with the regulation.”

The Rohnert Park City Council unanimously approved the new ordinance. The new fee and penalty structure will go into effect immediately.