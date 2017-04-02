New Mountain Mike’s locale

The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of the second location of Mountain Mike’s Pizza with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The second location is at 6314 Commerce Blvd. in the Park Plaza Center in Rohnert Park. Pictured are RP Councilwoman Gina Belforte, owners Sonu, Joti and Sunny Chandi and their families, Mountain Mike’s staff, Miss Sonoma County’s Outstanding Teen Stephanie Ostendorf and Rohnert Park Chamber Executive Director Lisa Orloff.

Photo courtesy of RP Chamber of Commerce