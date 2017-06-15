New Legion officers take over duties-1967

By: Irene Hilsendager

Installation of 1967-68 officers for the Cotati Post 103 American Legion was held at the annual meeting on July 5 at the Cotati Veterans Memorial Building.

New officers installed by John Hirooks of the American Legion’s Sonoma County Council were Warren Perry, commander; Joseph Santero, first vice commander; John Emery, second vice commander; Milton Palmgren, adjutant; Herman Levy, finance officer; William O’Neill, chaplain; Alvin Olson, sergeant-at-arms; Fritz Schulz, judge advocate; and Claudio Falletti and Bernard Santero, executive committeemen.

Plans for the fifth Annual Cotati Community Barbecue and Festival, which takes place on the Cotati Plaza Sunday July 30 were discussed.

A report was given on the third annual scholarship of $400 awarded by the Cotati Post to a graduating high school student in June, 1967.

Auxiliary officers were installed and new officers for the Cotati American Legion Post 103 Women’s Auxiliary were installed at the auxiliary’s annual banquet July 5 at the Chesney’s Carriage House.

They are Mrs. Robert Larsen, president; Mrs. Carl Webber, first vice president; Mrs. Alvin Olsen, second vice president, Mrs. Troy Bunch, secretary; Mrs. Warren Perry, treasurer; Mrs. B. C. Santero, chaplain; Mrs. Maybelle Chadwick and Mrs. Richard Larsen, sergeants-at-arms and Mrs. Robert P. Wolbert, Sr. junior past- president. Installing officer was Mrs. Anna Hahn.

Four new members were initiated into the auxiliary. They were Nancy Wodrich who advanced from a junior member to a senior member of the auxiliary, Mrs. Russell White, Mrs. Troy Bunch and Mrs. Fritz Schulz.

The initiation ceremonies were conducted by Mrs. Santero and initiation officers were Mrs. Arthur Nelson, Mrs. Robert Larsen, Mrs. Olson, Mrs. Albert Hillendahl and Mrs. Wolbert.

Corsages made by Mrs. A.L. Hildebrand were presented to the new officers.

Mrs. Wolbert, outgoing president, was presented with a past president’s pin and a gift of appreciation from the auxiliary for her work during the past year.

Mrs. Wolbert presented gifts of appreciation to each of her officers of the past year.

Mrs. Olson, 1966-67 historian, gave a review of the past year’s activities of the auxiliary.

Plans for the auxiliary’s participation in the fifth Annual Cotati Community Barbecue and Festival, July 30, on the Cotati Plaza, were discussed. General chairmen for the project will be Mrs. Santero and Mrs. Nick Wodrich.

