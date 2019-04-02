New Executive Director at SSU

The School of Business and Economics (SBE) at Sonoma State University (SSU) announced the appointment of Soo Haylett as executive director of the SBE’s Graduate & Executive Programs, effective immediately. The appointment came as a result of a nationwide search following former executive director, Dr. John Stayton’s, transition into consulting and managing his family business. Ms. Haylett was recently the program manager for all professional, executive, and wine MBA programs for the SBE, and brings experience in education, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and project management. Prior to joining the school, she developed and led programs for Venture Greenhouse, consulted for Autodesk and San Francisco’s Department of the Environment, and managed projects and teams for MarketWatch and Dow Jones. Her expertise includes team leadership, graduate education, experiential learning, innovation and entrepreneurship, operations and budgeting, systems design and continuous improvement. Haylett’s general responsibilities as executive director include leadership and development of professional, executive and wine MBA programs and wine business certificates, student and alumni engagement, faculty collaboration and community impact.

“I am passionate about supporting people in gaining the education and self-transformation necessary to bring a positive impact in the world, and look forward to working with faculty, staff, students, and alumni to grow our graduate and executive programs,” said Soo Haylett.

In her most recent role as program manager for the SBE’s Graduate & Executive Programs, Ms. Haylett oversaw the operations of all graduate MBA programs, including course and program management, international study tours and experiential learning programs design, and budgeting and quality control. She worked closely with the former executive director to identify and develop program growth and innovation opportunities for student recruitment and retention. Ms. Haylett received her MBA in Sustainable Enterprise from Dominican University.

For more information about our degrees and certificate programs, please contact us at (707) 664-3501 or mba@sonoma.edu, or visit https://sbe.sonoma.edu/mba.