The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce welcomed Jas Bains, Chick-fil-A Restaurant operator, to Rohnert Park at their grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 2. Jobs are still available at the restaurant. Pictured here is Bains and his family, Chick-fil-A Senior Business Consultant Ron Pentz, Rohnert Park Vice Mayor Pam Stafford and Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Orloff.

Photo courtesy of Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce