New Board of Directors -CASA

By: Irene Hilsendager

At its directors meeting, the Board voted in Roni Brown as Board President, replacing Austin O’Malley. MaryAnn Wakefield was elected Vice President, Jackie Lebihan as Secretary and Wanda Wright as Treasurer. O’Malley resigned his position after serving six years on the Board of Directors.

The Sonoma County Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Program is committed to serving abused and neglected children coming before the Juvenile court for protection and rehabilitation services.

The purpose of the CASA program is to humanize the complex child welfare system for the child victim by providing a trained volunteer who will act as a consistent role model, advocate and potential life connection. The objective of matching a CASA volunteer, a trained advocate from the community is to ensure that the child’s best interest is represented.

CASA volunteers are in a unique position because they provide information not usually available to the Juvenile court. Because of the growing number of cases filed in Juvenile Court and dwindling resources to adequately monitor the cases, the judges find the CASA volunteers to be positive complements to providing the information necessary to make better informed decisions.

In addition to services to abused and neglected children, the CASA program works to provide community education and awareness concerning the issues of child abuse, neglect and child welfare policy. CASA is committed to working toward public policies that promote child abuse prevention and addressing reforms in the Juvenile Dependency/Foster Care system.

If you are interested in serving as a CASA volunteer, please contact Executive Director, Millie Gilson at milliegilson@sonomacasa.org.

Save the date for the CASA lobster boil May 19, 2018. Go to https://sonomacasa.org. for more information or call 707-565-6375.