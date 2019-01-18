New 2019 firearms laws

The California Department of Justice issued an information bulletin to all California law enforcement agencies, firearms dealers manufacturers and vendors providing a brief summary of new California firearms laws that took effect Jan. 1.

The information bulletin addresses new requirements relating to firearm transfers, gun violence restraining orders, multi-burst trigger activators, vehicle storage, identifying information, concealed carry licenses, prohibited possession, mental health prohibitions, unsafe handguns and retired peace officers.

In addition, the California Department of Justice bulletin outlines recent amendments to existing firearms laws. In providing guidance on the new and amended laws, the California Department of Justice seeks to ensure that all law enforcement agencies, firearms dealers, manufacturers, ammunition vendors and consumers properly manage their firearms and ammunition under state law.