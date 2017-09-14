By: Stephanie Derammelaere

Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers pay tribute to 9/11 victims

This past Monday marked the 16th anniversary of 9/11, the series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda on the United States. To show that they will “never forget” the commitment and sacrifice the 412 first responders, including 343 firefighters made who died on that fateful day, three officers of Rohnert Park’s Public Safety Department walked 110 floors, the height of each of the twin towers, in full fire gear using stair climbing machines at the Rohnert Park 24 Hour Fitness.

“We’re the same as they are in New York and they’re the same as us,” says Fire Captain Jeff Nicks of the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department who spearheaded the effort. “We have the same concerns and same problems and fight the same fire and crime and all those different things across the board. This was just something we could do being here in California, with our heartfelt efforts. Hopefully it shows the community our commitment to them and it also shows our commitment to our peers and our department.”

The three officers, Captain Jeff Nicks, Chris Schneider, a Fire Department Engineer and Police Department Officer and Debbie Lamason, a Firefighter and Police Detective, started promptly at 8:46 a.m., the time when the first plane flew into the World Trade Center. This is the first year the department decided to do this, after Captain Nicks saw a firefighter pay tribute in this way last year on social media.

“I saw a picture on social media last year, where there was a single firefighter that was making a tribute to 9/11 and the victims and the people effected by 9/11,” says Nicks. “I thought that is something we should do here. It was just something we could do to show our commitment and appreciation to all those that lost their lives and/or were effected by 9/11.”

24 Hour Fitness fully supported the firefighters, blocking off the required machines so they could begin at the precise time. Several members of the local police department came by to cheer on the officers and members of the public stopped to give them a thumbs up or shake their hand.

This is not the first time, however, that the Rohnert Park Public Safety department paid tribute to the 9/11 victims. Shortly after the attacks, the department held a pancake breakfast, called “Pennies for Peace” where they raised over $5,000 for the NYPD and FDNY Widows and Orphans fund. Captain Nicks, along with Dave Stubblebine who was an Officer and Firefighter for the department at the time, went to New York in May the following year to present the proceeds of the fundraiser to representatives of the New York Police Department and the Fire Department of New York.

“I know that the buzz word is ‘Never Forget’,” says Nicks. “Oftentimes, unfortunately, it takes these terrorist events or natural disasters that take place when people recognize the ultimate sacrifice that first responders make or have made. We like to think everyday, ‘never forget” because we never know when that day is going to be our day. We work every single day knowing that we signed up for this and that today could be the day. At the end of the day I want my family to be proud of what I do, I want my peers to know that I would make that sacrifice for them, and I want my community to know that I would make that sacrifice for them as well.”

Captain Nicks hopes the idea of climbing the 110 floors catches on and that more firefighters will want to join them in future years to pay tribute.