Neighborhood watch meeting scheduled

The Cotati Police Department is hosting neighborhood watch meeting to better serve the community and focus on issues specific to each part of the city. The meeting has been scheduled based on different “areas” of the city. Please visit tinyurl.com/CotatiPoliceZones for the different zones-or- see page 12 for zone maps.

The idea of these meetings is to give a citizens and business owners a chance to meet with officers in their area to discuss on-going issues and come up with solutions to solve them, as well as getting to know local police officers and other neighbors. Listed below is the date and time of the upcoming meeting (RSVPs not necessary). For those unable to attend a meeting, feel free to email the area officer to discuss neighborhood issues. There will be additional meetings as the year progresses.

The meeting for area two and six will be held at the Cotati Police Department (203 W. Sierra Ave.) with Officers Gallo and Brian Deaton.

Contact: Lieutenant Doug Endy, dendy@cotaticity.org or call 707 792-4611