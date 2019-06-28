“Nail ‘em” app to report illegal fireworks

In an effort to combat the use of illegal fireworks, The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is taking a zero tolerance approach. To assist with these efforts, the Department encourages all residents to report illegal activity through the Nail ‘em App. The App is free of charge as a public service through TNT Fireworks.

“Nail ‘em” places the power of illegal fireworks enforcement in the palm of your hands. Easily report the possession, sale and/or use of illegal fireworks in our community along with photos and GPS location. Your complaint will automatically be routed to the correct law enforcement and/or fire personnel. Opt in to receive notifications and you will be informed when and how your complaint was acted upon.

The App is available through the Apple iTunes Store and Google Play and has been developed for both the iPhone and Android platforms.

Thank you for taking the time to keep our community free from the dangers posed by illegal fireworks.