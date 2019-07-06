NPR author Corrigan to speak at RP-Cotati Library

National Public Radio (NPR) book critic and author Maureen Corrigan will speak at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library Sat., July 20, at 2 p.m. as part of Sonoma County Library’s Distinguished Speaker Series. Community members are invited to attend the free event.

The Distinguished Speaker Series is one of many events and activities offered by the library through the 2019 Adult Summer Reading Program.

“We’re proud to invite patrons to hear a diverse range of compelling and influential voices through the Distinguished Speaker Series,” said Kris LaVanish, Events Coordinator at the Sonoma County Library. “From bestselling authors, to Pulitzer Prize winners and activists, these speakers are sure to open dialogue and foster discovery across the community.”

To learn more about the Summer Reading Program, visit sonomalibrary.org/summerreading2019 or your local library branch. This year’s program theme is It’s Showtime at Your Library and those who participate can earn free books and virtual raffle tickets for prizes. All Summer Reading Program events are free and open to all. The Distinguished Speaker Series is funded by Measure Y sales tax, the community’s investment in free public libraries.