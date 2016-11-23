NFIB urges shoppers to visit small businesses

Americans who are planning to hit the malls after Thanksgiving should also remember to visit local merchants for their holiday shopping, said the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).

“Small business represents 99.7 percent of all U.S. employers, and they provide jobs for 58 million Americans,” said NFIB/CA State Executive Director Tom Scott. “For many local retail businesses, the holiday shopping season is a make-or-break time, and Americans who want to support their communities and the economy should remember to shop small.”

NFIB is a partner again this year with American Express in a national campaign to promote Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday and the traditional start of the holiday shopping season. For many small businesses, the four weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas are a crucial period that could determine whether they are profitable for the year.

NFIB and American Express have collaborated on Small Business Saturday since 2010. Last year, according to the post-holiday survey released by NFIB and American Express, 95 million Americans reported shopping at small businesses on Small Business Saturday, and they spent more than $16 billion, an increase of 14 percent from the previous year.

“Small Business Saturday has grown every year, and we are very proud to sponsor the promotion,” added Scott. “Small Business Saturday is a very important day to recognize small business owners. We hope that more Americans participate on Saturday and they keep small businesses in mind throughout the year.”