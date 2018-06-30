NASCAR returns to Sonoma Raceway

By: C. Mils

Sonoma Raceway is getting ready to welcome NASCAR to the track for the 30th consecutive year on June 22 to the 24th. NASCAR only races on a road course twice a year and this is the first this year. All the stars of NASCAR will be at the 10 turn 1.99 mile track for 110 laps to see who will be first to the checkered flag on Sunday.

The weekend will be full of things to do and see at the track, such as autograph sessions with the drivers, the Carneros 200 Pro Series West race on Saturday afternoon in which some Monster Energy Cup drivers race in order to practice for the main event on Sunday.

Sunday prerace activities include an air show featuring the Patriots Jet Team and driver introductions including the drivers being driven around the entire track in the back of a pickup truck.

Sonoma Raceway is supporting Sonoma Rising and is honoring first responders and heroes from the wildfires that devastated Sonoma and Napa counties last October.