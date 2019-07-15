News Briefs
July 15, 2019
NAMI sets dates for classes

July 12, 2019

NAMI’s education program for family members, partners and parents of individuals living with serious mental illness provides practical knowledge, skills and tools that facilitate better understanding and capacity to effectively support a loved one. This free, 12-session class is open to participants aged 18 and above. Beginning in Sept. there will be two separate classes, Mon. from 6-8 p.m. in Santa Rosa, Sept. 9-Dec. 2 and Thurs. 6-8:30 p.m. in Cloverdale, Sept. 12-Dec. 5.

The course content is research-based and focused on the impact of illnesses such as bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, schizophrenia and others. Consistently earning rave reviews from participants, the class also offers a unique opportunity to meet and learn from others who share the experience of supporting someone with an illness that affects how they think, feel and interact with others, especially family. Keep in mind that regular attendance is important. 

To learn more about the program and or obtain an application form, visit www.namisoco.org or call 866-960-6265.