Mushrooms popping up all over county

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen's Report

The rains have awakened the mushrooms, as roadside Agaricus Californius are up in small numbers all over the county. The mushroom looks like the ones in the bins at your favorite grocery store.

Although they’re cousins, one will make you ill and the other is hidden under a leaf on your kid’s plate. Be sure to check your favorite spots for Chanterelle and soon, the remarkable Boleteus Edulus – in England it’s called Penny Bun, in France it’s Cep, in Germany it’s Stein Pilze (rock mushroom), for Italians, it’s Porcini (little pigs) and here the common name is Bolete. However you slice it, we all love it unless you slide the mushrooms on your plate under a leaf. When captured very young, before the cap grows, this mushroom is hard, about like a raw potato and is often grated over your food like a truffle.

Some mycophiles dice it and sauté in butter until a crisp glaze is formed. This mushroom can be dehydrated and stored for years in a simple jar. When it’s time to use a few flakes you can rehydrate in plain water or use white wine or sweet vermouth then add the juice and flakes right into your sauce.

One of the great ways to use dehydrated mushrooms is to lay them in with store-bought mushrooms. Some myco-chefs think this a cardinal sin. The white or brown store bought are cultivated for a reason – they taste good. Wild mushrooms, fresh or dry, compliment commercially raised fruit, and combined they add a unique complexity of taste, wild yet tame.

One choice dish is to bake a whole chicken in an unfired clay pot – a “Romertoph” layer in the dry flakes and chunked store bought mushrooms on top of the raw root veggies. Once the base is down, add the bird, pour on white wine, salt and pepper, add the top and set the pot in a cold oven and crank up the heat.

In 90 minutes the chicken, cooked in its own juices, is tender and sweet, the veggies are perfect, and the jewel of the dish is a fantastic sauce formed in the bottom. If you would like to explore the clay pot, do a Google Image search for Romertoph clay pot. Similar searches for recipe and how to care for your clay pot are legion.

This method is excellent for wild game as well. Venison is notorious for being dry. Layered in the clay pot, the meat is transformed into a fork tender, juicy bit of yum. For venison or any dry meat cooked in the clay pot, add about half the veggies under the meat and rest on top, this helps to force the moisture into the meat. Cheap cuts of beef like chewy round steak become a dream, unlike the slow cooker the moisture remains in the pot and the meat. Clay pot cooking is common in Asia, as the pots are often glazed on the inside, and the outside is wrapped in wire to protect the pot. Unfired or glazed on the inside, you soak the clay pot in cold water prior to loading in your meal. Clay pot cooking is a great way to entertain, because once the pot is loaded and in the oven you are free to visit with your guests. At meal time the pot is taken out super-hot and your meal is complete.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.