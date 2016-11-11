Mushrooms in full swing; duck hunting solid so far

By: Bill Hanson

The fall rains have been soaked up by a thirsty landscape, but the rain, although heavy at times, has not resulted in high, muddy waters in our streams and rivers. The continual soaking – dry and sunny, then cold and wet cycles – have energized the outdoors.

Mushrooms are in full swing – think Coccora, Boletus, Chanterelle and some edible Agaric.

Next up will be the Matsutaki, an engaging odor of cinnamon oil. To some smellers it is more the odor of dirty gym socks, and to a smaller group say they smell nothing at all. Matsutaki are being harvested in Oregon as a cottage industry right now and being sold to brokers in the field who sell it to big wholesalers who then ship to Japan where the Matsutaki are revered.

Shops there will put a prime Matsutaki on a silver platter in the window and offer it for $100 U.S. per pound. Locally, they are found under a mix of deciduous oak, live oak and madrone trees. There are no reports of the ‘Matsi’ making it into collection baskets yet, but we run about one month behind Oregon in terms of seasonal species startup. Another smart smeller due up in a month or so is the Candy Cap. Once dehydrated it has the odor of maple syrup to my nose; yours may be more in the gym sock area. The Candy Cap is used in dessert recipes and can be used as a room odor adjuster. They also have another queer feature – a few hours after consumption your sweat smells of Candy Cap. Who knew?

Duck hunting solid so far

On the hunting front, the duck hunters are happily working the web feet in lowering skies. So far it has been an excellent year for quackers. Turkey hunters are running amok now, and there are birds everywhere, often in urban settings. One bearded old tom attacked his own reflection in my truck bumper.

He took off puzzled and earned a sore beak over that one. In the end he won because I drove off, and in his bird brain he had chased me off his patch. Pig hunters are going bonkers, as there are lots of pigs in the outback. Some never eat them, as they can carry certain diseases which can be mitigated by following safe food guidelines. Links to those sites can be found at the DFG web site then search ‘food safety’ in their search window.

Off-shore fishing strong

Off-shore fishing is still incredible. It is another banner year for ling cod and rockfish. A Chinese chef taught me how to prepare steamed fish. Take a rock fish or any scaled fish, draw it, scale it and make a few slashes in the deep fillet near the gills to even cooking time. Set it in a fish steamer or on a regular steamer insert, head intact, or not, depending on your ‘gross-out’ factor. Sprinkle minced fresh ginger and thin slices of green scallion, add sufficient water and set it to steam. For the sauce, in a small sauce pan heat ½ cup of vegetable oil to very hot. Remove the cooked fish to a platter. I like a ring of fresh cooked jasmine rice around the fish.

Quickly add one teaspoon of sesame oil to the hot pan and stir. Hold the hot oils over the platter away from yourself. It will boil over when you add ½ cup of soy sauce and pour it all over the hot fish. Garnish with fresh slivers of scallion and crushed fresh ginger and serve at once.

The juices from the steamed fish mix with the sauce to flavor the rice. This is a big yum factor.

At the Sportsmen’s Warehouse in Rohnert Park this Saturday, Nov. 12, there will be two special events offered: Introduction to Black Powder Shooting from 11 a.m.-noon. At noon a fishing tips class will help you brush up on your angling skills.

Then on Nov. 19 an introduction to basic firearm safety including home defense, child safety methods and firearm safety in the field. This class begins at 11 a.m. Women who would like to know more about personal defense, this is the beginning class for you. Call (707) 585-1500 or visit their web site: Sportsmenswharehouse.com and search Rohnert Park Store.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.