Mushroom hunt slows to a crawl

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen’s Report

The mushroom report is zip, as the woods drank all the recent rains and we’re dry again. The storms coming this weekend may do it.

Fishing update

If you’re an ocean fisherman, the near shore fishery is jumping again this year. If you’re a diver, then the menu is open. Ling cod and rock fish, including the tasty sea bass family, are all waiting for you to get your tanks filled and your spear sharpened.

Abalone season is open until the end of November, and conditions are often good to great between storms.

B-zones extended

B-zones are open for a bit longer.

The big bucks move around after some rains, plus the rain softens the turf, which means you can stalk quietly. Even now, the leaves under Madrone – think big trees with slippery bark – are like walking on potato chips.

On the other hand, several mushroom species love to grow in the litter under Madrone.

Turkey season opens

Turkey season opens Nov. 12 and runs through Dec. 11. For specifics and places to hunt, go to www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/upl.

The site covers the upland game specifics and links to advice on how and where to hunt. Duck season opened last Saturday and runs through Jan. 20. For specifics, go to the aforementioned website.

The home pages of the DFG also have links to places to hunt and how to hunt whatever you’re after.

Still fire season

We are still in fire season, and there are a few sites that are specific to forest fires. Go to fire.ca.gov for their home page and add ‘/incidents’ to get details on fires that are now archives.

For information on current fires, go to fire.gov.ca/current_incidents. The home page also has links to prevention advice and what you can do to prepare for a fire. Bookmark these sites for quick access.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.