November 19, 2018
Multiple Commission, Committee and Board appointive terms expire Dec. 2018 – We have seats to fill!

November 16, 2018

Rohnert Park has several advisory bodies to help shape the community. Commissions, committees and boards ensure public involvement in creating a thriving, family-friendly community that is a safe, enjoyable place to live, work and play.

These include:

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee maintains the city’s Bicycle Master Plan, reviews issues concerning bicycle transportation and safety, and participates in countywide bike trail coordination efforts. Committee meets the fourth Mon. of every month at 5:30 p.m.

The Mobile Home Parks Rent Appeals Board assists with preventing unreasonable rent increases for controlled mobile home rental spaces in Rohnert Park while still assuring the owner’s right to a fair investment return. The board currently meets on the first Thurs. of each month at 6 p.m.

The Parks & Recreation Commission reviews policies and programs and makes recommendations to city council and the Recreation Department. Meets the first Mon. of every month at 5:30 p.m.

The Planning Commission is charged with development of the General Plan, implementation and administration of the Zoning Ordinance and review of development applications. The Commission meets the second and fourth Thurs. of each month at 6 p.m.

The Senior Citizens Advisory Commission helps in identifying the needs and creating awareness of the elderly in the community. Commissioners must be at least 60 years old. The Commission meets at 12:30 p.m. on the third Thurs. of Jan., May, and Sept..

The Sister Cities Relations Committee fosters international understanding and friendship through exchanges of people, artifacts and ideas with citizens of foreign cities and to develop an increased appreciation of cultural diversity in order to better understand one’s own culture. Rohnert Park’s sister city is Hashimoto, Japan. Committee meets on the second Thurs. of each month at 7 p.m.

Rohnert Park residents interested in volunteering should submit a completed Fact Sheet application form to the City Clerk’s Office on or before Tues., Dec. 18, 2018.

More information and the Fact Sheet application form may be obtained at the City Clerk’s Office, on the City’s website (www.rpcity.org), or by telephoning 707-588-2227.