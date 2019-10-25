Move over It’s the law

News Briefs
October 25, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Volunteer’s corner News Briefs News Briefs Deadline to file a claim is November 15, 2019 Friday drawings Discharged hazardous waste in K section Major League Baseball Players Alumni Assoc. for youth baseball clinic cancelled Fundraiser for Divine Nov. 4 Californians drink during lunch News Briefs Volunteers Public education on pedestrian traffic laws News Briefs Helicopters to patrol electric lines News Briefs Second closure of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Free parking for retired, active military for Veterans Day weekend News Briefs August 10 6th St. Playhouse to audition dogs for Sandy in Annie A. G. Becerra protecting women’s access to birth control Bauman shares tips for allergies Work from home scams News Briefs August 3 News Briefs Oct. 5 Local news briefs Groundwater fee under consideration So. C. Sheriff’s office releases personnel records Estafas sobre trabajar desde casa News Briefs August 31 Santa Rosa man receives life sentence in RP burglary March is Try Transit Month Safe medicine disposal program Call on Newsom to help struggling homeowners Sutter breaks ground on expansion News Briefs Work from home scams Trying to steal truck News Briefs Lawsuit challenges California’s use of GPS tracking devices on hunting dogs News Briefs A transfer of firearms in California Arrests made at checkpoints Tax tips for consumers RP Public Safety participates in “Operation Clear Track” News Briefs August 24 E. Jones best company Thompson urging to submit artwork Summer lunch is back for Sonoma County children Elliot speaks at hobby conference Volunteer's Corner Legislation helps people with disabilities move back home Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Californians traveling get fully vaccinated for measles Sonoma County Airport expands options with Uber access Night of darkness News Briefs September 7 On line dating scams Four grant programs open for applications News Briefs Fake check scams PG&E expanding weather station and high def camera network Slow down and celebrate responsibly Work at gift shop Law enforcement agencies to join SMART in promoting rail safety News Briefs, Volunteer's September 7 SweetPea needs volunteers Raley’s agrees to settlement Summit promotion Cotati spring curbside cleanup June is Elder Abuse Awareness month PG&E encourages customers to update their contact information Festival needs volunteers USCIS welcomes more than 34,300 new citizens 17 new laws took effect on Jan. 1 Winter weather, illness drastically impacting blood supply USCIS gives free training on how to apply for citizenship Recruiters needed Sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint Save the date for pancakes Marketing and outreach Lead lessons on nature Caltrans urges trucks to secure loads Governor Newsom commended on wildfire safety measures Rental assistance programs remain on track despite Government shutdown Sonoma State ranked as one of the best colleges for transfer students Kidnapping scam alert Help survivors Upcoming traffic alert Grant scams Become a volunteer for the Village Network Leadership opportunity County voter information in mail soon Homelessness is on the rise among the elderly Sonoma County Rental Assistance Programs continue Brush pile burning at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park Industrial work death in RP Sen. Dodd introduces wildfire vegetation management plan Wanted felon arrested Connect with new friends Volunteer with Verity! Small scale cyber attacks New 2019 firearms laws The fight moves to protect transgender serving in the military Caltrans offers safety tips for winter driving Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant impacted by flooding CTE Foundation support workforce pipeline Sonoma County permit office relocates Advocate for foster children Free bookmobile out of commission Public safety power shutoff Are you prepared? Be alert and aware during Watch Out for Wildlife Week Reversal drugs to combat opioid crisis Wildlife Rescue relies on interns DA Ravitch issues notice: Looters and price gougers will be prosecuted Obesity in Sonoma County Aging concerns? Call (707) 565-INFO Become a CASA volunteer Isaacs-Bennett graduates from basic military training Back-to-school prevention education guide New backpacks, laptops and tablets “Score!” Benefit Bingo and Pasta Feed The first soccer world cup SMART recommended to receive for $12.6 million grant Wine Entrepreneurship Program now accepting applications Be aware of lewd conduct at Petaluma Shopping Center Dodd promotes free tax assistance Educate yourself on signs of abuse CPI hosts summer group Driver arrested for DUI after hitting parked car CDPH warns not to eat La Zagala Tamarin flavor candy Scammers claiming to be “Captain Darin Dougherty” from the sheriff’s office Share your thoughts Stone to retire Art show features local artists The inability of students to afford food Tech support refund scam Grieving for whales Children’s pasta dinner Social sustainability, wine tech and legal experts joins business faculty It is creek week Newsom signs “Smog Check for Trucks” legislation into law Gold Ridge will not be corp. yard $20,000 donated to wine industry at SSU Vehicle fire near Tech Middle School Model trains at Children’s Museum Lend a hand at annual festival Help people with dementia Meals on Wheels needs more drivers USCIS guidance on discretionary employment for parolees Former Walmart employee arrested for thefts from store Deputy arrests intoxicated RP driver on drugs, weapons charges SMART will add a late-night run Cleaner community spaces News Briefs Distribute leftover meals Help with fundraiser ride Those prohibited from possessing firearms So. Co. Economic Assistance to close in-person client services Summer Nature Journals California Proposition 63 Ammo background checks law A bilingual wish granter needed Tutor, mentor students Reporting requirements for new California residents Summer breakfast and lunch is served at the RP Club Want to be a board member? Free legal clinic open Medicare fraud 101 Contractor or handyman help Mother-son pimping and pandering duo sentenced June 30 deadline to take county older adult services survey Data entry assistants needed Mental health support available for all News briefs Free Medicare device scam Cal OES selects vendors to modernize state 9-1-1 system Family emergency scam Garden and front desk help NAMI sets dates for classes Several drug companies pay out $70 million to Ca. Do me a favor scam Cotati City Council votes to eliminate synthetic pesticides and herbicides Maintenance program improves water quality, provides flood protection So. Co. Housing Authority opens new housing choice voucher lottery wait list Sen. Dodd’s college student food insecurity bill signed by Gov. News briefs Help with chores Learn different trades and opportunities “Nail ‘em” app to report illegal fireworks Citizenship and assimilation grant opportunities Governor’s actions will save the lives of first responders Answer calls News Briefs DNA testing scams Youth homelessness increased Judgment barring citizenship question Volunteer to drive and save lives Funeral fraud Learn how to be a foster parent Are you looking for a way to give back? Check up on seniors 16-Bed Psychiatric Health Facility planned for Sonoma County Teach third graders how to read State parks looking for volunteers CDPH and CDFA encourages safe practices around animals Help needed at fundraiser Volunteer at hospital gift shop DNC to meet in San Francisco News briefs Pitch in at open house

Move over It’s the law

October 25, 2019

This month marks the 10th anniversary of California’s “Move Over” law expanding to include Caltrans vehicles, and Saturday Oct. 19 is National Move Over Day. Caltrans wants this milestone to serve as a reminder of just how important it is for motorists to follow motor vehicle safety laws.

California’s “Move Over” law requires all drivers to move over a lane or, if they are unable to do that safely, slow down when they see amber flashing lights on Caltrans vehicles, law enforcement and emergency vehicles, and tow trucks.

“Every year, highway workers, law enforcement officers, emergency personnel, and tow truck drivers are killed or injured along California’s roadways,” said Acting Caltrans Director Bob Franzoia. “Californians can help keep workers safe by slowing down in work zones, complying with the ‘Move Over’ law and always being work zone alert.”

Although all 50 states have enacted “Move Over” laws, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that 71 percent of Americans have not heard of them. In California, failure to obey the Move Over Law can result in fines up $1,000, plus points on your driving record. 

To increase awareness of this life-saving law, Caltrans has partnered with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to launch the “Move Over” campaign. It is part of the department’s larger “Be Work Zone Alert” highway safety campaign, which includes public service announcements, billboards, radio, television and social media.

“It only takes a split second of inattention to destroy lives at a work zone,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Motorists must give all workers a safe place along the side of California’s roads.”

Crews working on shoulders or closed lanes work just inches from moving traffic, so giving them some extra space helps keep everyone safe and traffic flowing. Inattentive driving, following too closely and speeding are the top three causes of work zone crashes – and all are preventable if travelers slow down, move over and pay attention in and near work zones.

“From maintaining roads to helping crash victims to fixing a flat, highway workers go above and beyond to make sure the rest of us get where we want to go safely,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “They also have families they go home to, so please look out for workers and keep a safe distance when you see them.”

“Tow operators are some of the hardest working people on the planet. They are out on the roads every hour of every day, protecting the motoring public. Raising awareness of Move Over laws is the least we can do for our fallen brothers and sisters, and hopefully our message will make an impact,” said California Tow Truck Association President Quinn Piening.

Access more information about the campaign at http://beworkzonealert.com/move-over.html.