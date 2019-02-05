Mother-son pimping and pandering duo sentenced

Defendant David Romesburg, 38 years old of Santa Rosa, was sentenced by the Honorable Bradford DeMeo to serve 16 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation after having pled no contest in Aug. of last year to felony charges of pimping, pandering, and money laundering. Romesburg also admitted to having a prior “strike” offense from 1999. The prison sentence represented the maximum sentence the defendant could have served under an agreement reached with the District Attorney’s Office. In addition to the prison term, Romesburg will be required to register as a sexual offender for life. Co-defendant Fay Romesburg, David’s mother, was sentenced to three years of formal probation and a local jail term after having previously pled no contest to one felony count of criminal pandering.

Over the course of nearly ten years, the Romesburgs operated a vast prostitution ring in the cities of Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa, involving many dozens of adult women. The mother-son duo orchestrated all aspects of the victim’s sex work in exchange for receiving money, sex and other benefits. Profits were then laundered through various “front businesses” and financial institutions.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Laura Passaglia and Alexandra Fisher, assisted by District Attorney Victim Advocate Makeeba Kadri. Detectives Jon Kempf and Jeff Justice of the Rohnert Park Police Department headed the investigation.