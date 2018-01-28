Mother and Son Arrested for Human Trafficking and Pimping

By: Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety

ROHNERT PARK, CA – On 01/26/18, Detectives and Officers from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, with the assistance of Detectives from the Petaluma Police Department as well as the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office, conducted an undercover operation and served search warrants as part of an investigation into a prostitution ring. The investigation started after the management of an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Snyder Lane in Rohnert had reported to Rohnert Park Public Safety that they suspected one of their apartments was possibly being used for prostitution, and a neighbor had complained about men constantly coming and going from the apartment. The apartment was rented by 37 year old David Romesburg of Santa Rosa. Detectives found that the Santa Rosa Police Department had also received complaints of prostitution activities occurring at David Romesburg’s home on Alvarado Ave. in Santa Rosa, where he lived wit h his mother Fay Romesburg (59 years old) and several women who it appeared were being used for prostitution.

Continued in the February 2nd paper.