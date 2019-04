Deliah Morie, of the Rancho Cotati Lacrosse Club U10 girls’ team flies down the field as she tries to score against the Sonoma team. The teams played against each other at Cougar Stadium Sun., April 14. After a back and forth game, Rancho defeated Sonoma 11-9. Rancho went on to play two more games and won their second game and lost their third game.

Photo by Jane Peleti