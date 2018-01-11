More tidbits from the locals-1992

By: Irene Hilsendager

Best wishes to Danny Karlstad and Dawn Mejia who were recently married at Adobe Christian Center in Petaluma and are now living in Rohnert Park. The bride’s parents Michael and Gaye Mejia, also live in Rohnert Park.

Newlyweds living in Rohnert Park are Gregory and Gisele (Bouquet) McDonald and Brian and Valerie (Van Teslaar) Oak. Congratulations!

Richard and Susan Hydo of Montana Place, Rohnert Park, are the proud parents of a son born Sept. 29 at Petaluma Valley Hospital. He weighed six pounds, 10 ounces. Born in the same hospital two days apart were the daughters of Oscar and Wendy Serrano of Country Club Drive, Rohnert Park and Thomas and Linda Shine of 904 Civic Center Dr., Rohnert Park. The Serrano baby, born Oct. 6, weighed six pounds, nine ounces and the Shine baby, born Oct. 8, weighed six pounds, seven ounces. Congratulations!

Julie Ann Freitas is the new Mrs. Karl Stanford Walburg and they are living in Rohnert park. The couple was recently married in the chapel of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Honor attendants were Delia Holst and Peter Codding, both of Santa Rosa. Congratulations!

John and Cheryl Mohrman of Carlita Circle, Rohnert Park, are the proud parents of a son born at Petaluma Valley Hospital on Sept. 14. He weighed seven pounds, three ounces. The new baby on Francis Circle belongs to Sean and Sheralyn Gavin. The little girl was born at Petaluma Valley Hospital on Sept. 16 and weighed seven pounds, seven ounces.

Brian and Susan Sloan, Monet Place, Rohnert Park, are keeping busy with their new baby daughter born Sept. 13 at Petaluma Valley Hospital. The baby weighed eight pounds, nine ounces. Born in the same hospital on Sept. 22 was the son of Craig and Shawna Renaud of Racquet Club Circle, Rohnert Park. He weighed seven pounds, seven ounces.

Happy birthday to: Christopher Cochran, Lance Lennier, Claire Luque, Ruth O’Neill and Olga Rustad.

SRJC to examine politics in America

Is there a crisis in American politics today? To what extent do large corporations influence politics? These questions and more will be discussed as part of a panel presentation, “democracy for the few? The 1992 campaign and the Hidden Election,” being held Monday, Oct. 26 at Santa Rosa junior college.

The discussion begins at noon in Newman Auditorium, Emeritus Hall and will be broadcast live on channel 53, Post-Newsweek Cable. Admission is free.

SRJC Social Science instructors, Jeanette Ben Farhat, Marty Bennett and Gus P’Manolis will explore what they see as the crisis in the present political system, the impact of growing class polarization and economic inequality on American political parties and whether or not the two-party system is obsolete.

Call SRJC Community Education Department at 527-4371 for more information.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.