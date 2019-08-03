Money tips for newlyweds

Finance
August 3, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Beneficial moves for every age Retiring in the next 5 years? Retirement planning weak spots; they are all too common Why don’t all affluent people become wealthy? Adjusting your portfolio as you age When is Social Security income taxable? Debunking a few retirement myths Retirees, check your withholding Underappreciated options for building retirement savings Social Security gets its big boost No, that is not the I.R.S. calling Is Gen X preparing adequately for retirement Tax scams and schemes A retirement fact sheet Ways to ease college costs Preparing to retire single Could assumptions harm your retirement strategy? Bad money habits to break Have you budgeted for retirement? Saving your elderly parents from financial fraud Mutual Funds vs. ETFs; similarities and differences. Long-term investing truths: Key lessons for retirement savers Where will your retirement money come from? The different types of IRAs Annuities for retirement income Annuities for retirement income What prospective annuity holders should consider Build your rainy day fund Details people should know about Medicare Five retirement concerns too often overlooked Investing means tolerating some risk Your diversified portfolio vs. S&P 500 Making a charitable gift from your IRA Tax considerations for retirees Smart moves for new parents When you retire without enough ABLE accounts for disabled When a family member dies An executor checklist The retirement we imagine, the retirement we live Steps to catchup if you are behind on your retirement savings? Your financial co-pilot Yes, young growing families can save and invest Retirement plans for individuals & businesses College funding options Turn your intent into a commitment, set goals as you save and invest Managing money well as a couple Tax efficiency in retirement Set goals as you save and invest A retirement gender gap for women What should you keep? Catching up on retirement saving The retirement mind game

Money tips for newlyweds

By: Ken Weise
August 2, 2019

Ideas to help manage stress.

In a recent study, 35 percent of married couples described money issues as their primary source of stress. While there are many potential causes of such financial stress, in some cases the root may begin with habits formed early in the marriage. 

Fortunately, couples may be able to head off many of the problems money can cause in a marriage.

10 tips for newly married couples

Communication. Couples should consider talking about their financial goals, memories and habits because each person may come into the marriage with fundamental differences in experiences and outlook that may drive their behaviors.

Set goals. Setting goals establishes a common objective that both become committed to pursuing.

Create a budget. A budget is an exercise for developing a spending and savings plan that is designed to reflect mutually agreed upon priorities.

Set the foundation for your financial house. Identify assets and debts. Look to begin reducing debts while building your emergency fund.

Work together. By sharing the financial decision-making, both spouses are vested in all choices, reducing the friction that can come from a single decision-maker.

Set a minimum threshold for big expenses. While possessing a level of individual spending latitude is reasonable, large expenditures should only be made with both spouses’ consent. Agree to what purchase amount should require a mutual decision.

Set up regular meetings. Set aside a predetermined time every two weeks or once a month to discuss finances. Talk about your budgeting, upcoming expenses, and any changes in circumstances

Update and revise. As a newly married couple, you may need to update the beneficiaries on your accounts, reevaluate your insurance coverage, and revise (or create) your will.

Love, trust, and honesty. Approach contentious subjects with care and understanding, be honest about money decisions you know your spouse might be upset with, and trust your spouse to be responsible about handling finances

Consider speaking with a financial advisor. A financial advisor may offer insights to help you work through the critical financial decisions that all married couples face.

Ken Weise, an LPL Financial Advisor, provided this article. He can be reached at 707-584-6690. Securities offered through LPL Financial. Member FINRA/SIPC. The opinions of this material are for information purposes only.