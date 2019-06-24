Model trains at Children’s Museum

Come experience a train extravaganza at the Children’s Museum Sat., July 27th from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun., July 28 from 10 a.m-3 p.m. This special event includes showcases by both the Redwood Empire Garden Railway Society and Coastal Valley Lines. Each will be sharing a variety of model trains with visitors both as viewing-only pieces and interactive experiences. Additionally, visitors are able to build their own train tracks in Mary’s Garden, listen to music and stories about trains and take a ride on the Live Steamers train. $12 per person and free to members. Additional fees will be charged for concessions, face-painting and Ride-on-Train.