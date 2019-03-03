Miss SC Scholarship competition

Watch as young women from around Sonoma County compete in the 73rd annual Miss Sonoma County Scholarship Competition in Rohnert Park Sat., March 2.

The Miss Sonoma County committee is proud to present an evening of amazingly talented, intelligent and motivated contestants from throughout the county taking stage at Spreckels Performing Arts Center.

Special guest Miss California Mackenzie Freed will assist in awarding the titles of 2019 Miss Sonoma County and 2019 Miss Sonoma County’s Outstanding Teen.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for students and $12 for children under 12 years of age. All tickets may be purchased at the door. Proceeds will support future educational scholarships for our contestants.