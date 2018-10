Kaila Misi, sophomore at Rancho Cotate High School and member of the varsity volleyball team, goes up for a big hit during their game against El Molino Thurs., Oct. 4. The teams went into each of the games fighting hard with Rancho taking the win in three games out of four. The girls will wear their pink jerseys at all home games the month of October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness.

Jane Peleti