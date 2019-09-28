Military basic training graduates

Terra graduated from military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Katie I. Terra graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Terra is the daughter of Melinda Ballenger of Santa Rosa, Ca. and is a 2019 graduate of Windsor High School, Windsor, Ca.

Helgren graduated from basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Andrew J. Helgren graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Helgren is the son of Heidi and Christopher Helgren of Rohnert Park, Ca. and a 2019 graduate of Technology High School in Rohnert Park.