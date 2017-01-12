Military banner program still running smoothly

By: Dave Williams

Program organizer Andy Durkee would like to have small ceremonies for those who leave service

If you or your child are freshly enlisted in one of the branches of the United States military, Andy Durkee is the guy you need to talk to or see.

Although he’s received a lot of help from a number of people, he remains the driving force behind the local Military Banner program, where local men and women in the military have banners with their pictures flown at either the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library or at the Community Center on Snyder Lane.

Durkee, who started the program locally in 2011, readily admits he did not originate the concept. When he was visiting Rancho Cucamonga in Southern California, he saw military banners lining a prominent street and brought the idea to Rohnert Park.

Retiring banners

Since then, he’s put up almost 50 banners, 48 to be exact.

Ten of those banners have been retired, bringing the total of active duty banners to 38 on light poles in Rohnert Park. Whenever a man or woman leaves the military, their banner is retired.

A new twist, however, is that now those who retire but would like a souvenir can either get the old banner from Durkee or obtain a new, smaller banner by the shop that prints them for around $25-$30. Getting the newer, smaller banners seems the way to go because those that hang throughout the city often are ravaged by Mother Nature.

“The banners last 3-4 years because of weather – wind, rain, the sun…the birds,” said Durkee, who gave the Rohnert Park City Council an update on the program at Tuesday night’s meeting. “They do well protecting on (Rohnert Park) Expressway. The ones at the library parking lot are exposed.”

Program idea spreads

The success of the banner program in Rohnert Park has spawned efforts in other parts of the county, including Cloverdale, where Durkee has been helping establish a banner program there. Also, in Windsor, there have been 50 banners hung and he helps with MOMS (Mothers of Military Servicemen).

One drawback, Durkee said, is the fact he feels he hasn’t done a good enough job following up with families whose serviceman or servicewoman has left the military.

“When we have banners that are retired, the person who leaves the service is not in town,” Durkee said. “We’re trying to get them here to get a small certificate just to say thanks. I haven’t done that well, and I need to turn up the volume on that one.”

His ideal scenario would be to have those who leave the military receive a certificate from the Rohnert Park City Council.

Help from city, chamber

The City of Rohnert Park and the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce have been very helpful to Durkee’s efforts. The city has incorporated his banner ceremony into their Veteran’s Day celebration.

Durkee said meshing the two ceremonies is a nice fit. The first two years, it was a standalone program held at the Community Center and drew sizable crowds. But now that there aren’t as many banners being hung at one time, a standalone ceremony would not fill half the room at the Community Center. Joining the two programs provides good publicity for the banner program and it also brings together the local military past and present. The faces on those banners are the future veterans.

“The Chamber of Commerce handles all the money because for some reasons, I don’t trust myself with money in my hands,” Durkee joked. “They have an account and track all funding and collections from the families.”

Sometimes, a family is unable to afford paying for the banner and brackets. That’s where the community steps in to assist.

“If they can’t pay, a number of people in the community pick up the tab,” he said. “We get a lot of support through (Rohnert Park) Public Works with John McArthur, Tom Kelly and Sean O’Donnell. I’m not the only spark plug in this engine.”

Durkee served in the United States Coast Guard for 32 years, retiring as a four-stripe captain. His specialty was computer communications and satellite navigation systems.

For more information on the program, go to Starspangledbanners.org.

“There’s been no complaints about the program,” Durkee said. “It’s a nice plus thing we’re doing. Programs like these seek their own level. I can campaign to get more people but word gets around.”