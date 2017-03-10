Middle School Career Fair slated March 16

The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District will host its second annual Middle School Career Fair on Thursday, March 16, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Lawrence Jones Middle School in Rohnert Park.

Event organizers are seeking community volunteers to help inform students of careers and education within the community. They ask volunteers to remember the student population is sixth through eighth grades and are fascinated with “show and tell.” So, the more visual effects the better. For example: tools, video of work in progress, samples, giveaways, etc., are encouraged.

Volunteers also should consider how they use the English language, mathematical skills, science or history in their chosen professions as well as the type of education/degree necessary for a particular occupation. It is also important for students to know the volunteers learn every day and they continue their education to keep up with the changes in the world.

Organizers also are looking for businesses to host a table or present to a small group for approximately 20-minute sessions and hold mock interviews. Anyone interested in being a part of the career fair should contact Jaime Myers and Teresa Teich at (707) 636-5672.