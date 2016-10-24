Microchips make for happy pet/owner reunions

By: Mickey Zeldes

All About Pets

I sometimes laugh at the calls we get asking if we’ve found people’s lost pets. I know they are worried and doing the right thing by calling the shelter but the messages are pretty amusing.

For example, there was the one that just said, “I’m missing my black cat. Do you have him? Call me!”

That’s not a lot to go on because we have lots of black cats. And a phone number would have been helpful. Another person messaged, “Did you get in a white dog? Bella is missing from (street name). Please let me know; I’m so worried! Call me at (phone number).” So this one was better as I have a location and a phone number, but what I wanted to reply was, “Yes, we got in a white dog yesterday and another this afternoon. Unfortunately, neither of them would give us their name!” But of course I didn’t. I could only respond that yes, we had received in a couple of white dogs and they really needed to come in and see if either was their dog.

We’re also often asked to go see if the animal responds to their name. I hate to say it because I happen to think our shelter is a pretty nice place, but these animals are under a considerable amount of stress and often won’t respond to anything. It would be so helpful if the animals would give us their names, even more so if they could give us their address or phone number. But they can’t. You could though. Just by attaching a simple ID tag to their collar (your pet does wear a collar, right?). It’s free you know, at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter for any resident of Rohnert Park or Cotati (only $5 if you live outside our service area). Or, even better, by giving your pet a microchip – also free to our residents (only $10 for those living in other areas). And microchips really work! Here’s proof.

We just reunited a cat that had been missing for 10 years. Blackie was adopted from us as a kitten back in 2004. He lived on Golf Course Drive with his family but a year later, a son was born and Blackie kept trying to sleep in the crib with the newborn. Worried that he might smother the baby, Blackie became more of an outdoor cat, although he was always affectionate and fed by his family. Another year went by and life changes required a move. Blackie was nowhere to be found and a lost report was filed, and the microchip was tagged as a missing pet. What happened during the next 10 years is just a guess until recently when this elderly black cat came in to our shelter as a stray. A quick microchip scan revealed a number, which gave us owner contact information. Leaving messages on all the phone numbers given we held our breath that it would lead us to an owner.

In the meantime, Blackie was cared for by our staff and medically evaluated. Sadly, he came up as FIV+ and diagnosed with probable arthritis in his hips (result of a past injury?). At 12-plus years old with these health issues, he was not a likely adoption candidate. Fortunately we got a call back from Mrs. F, who was listed on the microchip, that the family now lived in Glen Ellen (they had moved several times in the preceding 10 years but always kept the same cell phone number – what are the chances?), and that if someone else came forward to claim the cat (he had to have had a caretaker for the all these years), they were fine with that but they were pretty excited to know that Blackie was still alive after all those years and would be happy to have him back. They had never gotten over the guilt of losing him and took their original adoption commitment seriously. Thrilled that this elderly gentleman had a good backup plan we waited out the required stray period to see if someone who had been caring for this cat for the past 10 years would come forward to claim him. Nope, people who take on the care of scraggly, stray cats, often don’t look for them when they disappear; assuming they just went off to die.

It was such a happy reunion. Because no one had come forward to reclaim Blackie, the original family came in to meet him and take him home! So he, in effect, was adopted twice from the same agency to the same people 10 years apart. Only now he is going to be a strictly indoor cat and live the good life for whatever time he has left. See? Microchips work! But only if they are registered, and updated each time the family moves. Something to think about if you have a pet!

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.