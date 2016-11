Roseland University Prep and Roseland Collegiate Prep in Santa Rosa are seeking positive and educated adults to serve as mentors for 11th grade students.

As a mentor you will act as a resource and educational guide for a student and help them complete high school and transition into college.

A minimum of 2 hours per month is requested. For more information, contact jillpeterson@roselandsd.org or stendall@roselandsd.org.