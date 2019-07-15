Mental health support available for all

Following the 2017 wildfires, the Healthcare Foundation of Northern Sonoma County in partnership with the Wildfire Mental Health Collaborative of Sonoma County, worked to make a variety of free resources available for anyone affected by loss or stress as a result of the fires.

While these resources continue to be available to wildfire survivors, they are also accessible to anyone coping with everyday stressors, including the Sonoma Rises app, an evidence-based mental health support for all kinds of challenges; includes a special teen section addressing bullying and parental and teach challenges. The app is available for Apple and Android devices in both English and Spanish. The My Sonoma Strong website, a free self-help resource that can help anyone to cope more effectively with everyday stress; also available in English and Spanish.

This is also for wildfire survivors in particular. Free individual counseling is available at a variety of non-profit organizations around the county. For information, call or email the NAMI Warmline at 866- 960-6254 or info@namisoco.org. Free trauma-informed yoga and meditation clases are still available at a variety of locations around the county and NAMI-based wildfire support groups are available on a drop-in basis at the NAMI office and the Airport Health Club. Both groups are led by Susan Dunn, MA, the Education and Support Services Manager.

To learn more, call 866-960-6264 or visit the Healthcare Foundation’s website.