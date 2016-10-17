Members gear for ski season with fall cleanup of lodge

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen’s Report

Lake Tahoe is back to aquamarine blue, the high mountain air is perfumed with sugar pine and the heady scent of fall.

Although the lake is not fully recovered from the drought, it has recaptured its place as one of the remarkable jewels of the west.

The Truckee River is low, lower than usual at this time of year but still healing. The trees are bright green, and they too wait patiently for rain. The outside temperature last weekend topped out at 85 degrees by late afternoon; still a light jacket is welcome in the morning chill.

The county’s finest ski club (www.santarosaskiclub.com) held its annual fall cleanup, ably led by Dean Parsons.

The club is run by its membership, people who want to ski with others and sharpen their skills on the slopes.

Members jealously guard the lodge; the membership process is designed to take more than one year so that members and applicants can get to know one another.

The history of the club goes back two decades from the first year of operation in late 1959. Some of those original founders still use the lodge today. Dean Parsons grew up going to the lodge along with friends and family. Once a new member is approved they become the new guard and protect and love the lodge. Check out their website for information and consider taking a closer look at this hidden gem.

Gem show in Santa Rosa

The 40th annual Santa Rosa Mineral and Gem Show is this weekend at the Wells Fargo Center.

It’s very different from the bead and commercial gem shows that seem to pop up everywhere…this is the real deal. Admission is just $6 and kids under 12 are free. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wire wrapping classes are at 11 a.m. and noon, led by Jolene Coons, an accomplished artist in lapidary skills. Parking is free at the center.

Just walking through the displays is an education in things rock.

Kid-friendly activities, demonstrations and a ‘can’t lose Wheel of Fortune’ is a hoot. Young ones get a free tumbled stone courtesy of the club.

One activity my granddaughter loved is the Sonoma County Gold Club’s panning exhibit. She panned their gravels under supervision of the members and took home a small vial with real gold in it. She keeps it on her desk and is eager to add another vial this year.

Attendees tour the exhibits and vender booths for treasures. The “Meteorite Guy” will be there again this year. He sets them in jewelry and sells real meteorites from his collection. Real gems, cool looking crystals, petrified wood and fossils are all there to check out. Some of the best rough stones are sold at the club booth.

Membership is available, and the club has an excellent workshop for members with a special Saturday morning young lapidary workshop. With membership you will be offered participation in club field trips. The wintertime desert can be a beautiful thing and you might find that great sea fossil or stunningly beautiful piece of Ryolite.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.