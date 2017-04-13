Meeting for Lichau neighborhood

First District Supervisor Susan Gorin will be holding a Neighborhood meeting Monday, April 17th, at 6 p.m. to discuss the recent flood impacts of Copeland Creek at Lichau Road, and options moving forward. Representatives from Sonoma County Transportation & Public Works, Sonoma County Water Agency, Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department and the Sonoma Resource Conservation District will be in attendance.

This meeting will take place at SOMO Village Event Center, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park

The meeting will include a brief overview of the history of Copeland Creek, the recent flooding and planned road repairs, emergency response information, and options for the community to consider when choosing a path forward.