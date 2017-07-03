Media preview ride offers sneak peak of SMART train

News
July 3, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Cypress School and UCP visits Stinson Beach for surf camp For RP city, some fireworks are illegal Cotati City Council to attempt to get quicker start time for quiet zone establishment RP City Council audience reminded to keep it safe and sane Jazzed it up with love and music Credo High School’s special day Bikes become the equalizer at UCP day camp Skate park project a possibility for parks and rec SMART and safe Nurse’s strike in Petaluma Sutton takes oath of Eagle Scout Shows are icing on the cake First Rohnert Park student to visit sister city in Japan brings back gift Get ready Cotati - water and sewer rates are rising Cotati woman pleads: consider the salamander PG&E contractors to inspect gas meters in Sonoma County Rohnert Park moves to make medication disposal easier Protestors show up, affordable housing gets closer Caps being tossed after graduation at Tech-High Rancho Cotate Graduation 2017 Now that the dust has settled, is the CRPUSD ready for the next project? Cyber tip leads to Cotati man arrested for possession of child pornography Place receives Girl Scout Gold Award. Fun after school The annual Avenue of Flags May 29 at RP Community Center Gift of $1,000,000 to the Sonoma County Fair Foundation SSU commencement; one for the history books Safreno, 2017 Veteran of the Year Problem reaching AT&T last weekend? A sea of flags During Rohnert Park City Council meeting protestors unexpectedly take center stage Nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 Employer Best Practice Awards Breakfast! Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest of 14-year-old RP summer camp brings pets and kids together Ex RP public safety officer pleads no contest to sex offenses Petaluma teachers hold one-day strike Rancho 2017 top 20 Great turnout for RPPSOA pancake breakfast to help Project Grad Gabriella stole the show Town Hall meeting A bit of Uganda A mission to help Sheriff's office releases details on SSU officer involved shooting RP to replace old trees A true celebration of ‘Cinco de Mayo’ Bunkers at Foxtail set for repairs RP man arrested for attempted murder Project Grad help in full swing CRPUSD OKs two contracts Credo gets used to new digs at SMV Richard Crane Elementary School Man busted for DUI after crashing into tree in RP New hands bring subtle changes to Sharing of the Green fundraiser A traditional dance of Japan Suspect arrested after evading a Cotati Peace Officer Shameful time in history RP rejects new self-storage facilities Engineering with Legos at the Ray Miller Community room Emiri Nomura awarded scholarship Council amends UDSP Body of missing woman found RAFD names part-time fire chief Golf Course Drive Crossing concerns may delay SMART train ‘Quiet Zones’ Shopping carts ran amok in Cotati last Saturday KRCB garners huge windfall from FCC auction Missing Penngrove woman's body found in Marin County Survey Says: Rohnert Park Residents Love City, but not Traffic Ricardo Oliva receives ‘Coach of the year’ for the Northern District Nonn expected to sue CRPUSD Credo crew marches to new home Cotati delays vote on Valparaiso Bunfest was hopping with bunny lovers Sonoma State University equestrians jump with joy on their way to Kentucky The Voice enters into 25th year Cotati-reviews midyear budget Two RP Parks getting upgrades Double Decker Lanes hosts the QubicaAMF A new look for SSU gym RP man reported missing Padre Town Center changes hands Local Tech High student chosen for Scholars program Boys and Girl Club employee arrested for child endangerment Sonoma County to take a look at immigration issue Bomb scare closes RCHS Treasurer for Rancho Cotate High Project Grad Arrested for Embezzlement Armed suspect arrested after resistance RP to conduct survey Man arrested after high-speed chase through 3 cities RP makes changes to city code for ADUs RP girl accosted while walking to school Man gets 11 years in prison for RP knife attack Man who led chase into SF caught And they're off. . . A crab feast at Community Center Taking a pie in her grill RP man busted for possession of meth Saddle Up and Ride Cotati OKs water, sewer rate study RP votes to regulate vaping CRPUSD schools now a safe haven for immigrant students Community quickly rallies for Project Grad RP adds seven to public safety Cotati votes to host shopping cart race Man arrested for attempted murder Cotati opposes SB 618 Defibrillators proving to be invaluable assets Artists ready for art show at library Reilani Peleti Rohnert Park City Council to host Town Hall meeting on May 3 Corrections Suspected explosive device at RCHS Seventh-graders in local schools to be taught CPR Graton Tribe makes good on payments Voice issues apology to school board, superintendent RP man arrested on drug possession charges Auto burglar arrested by Cotati Police

Media preview ride offers sneak peak of SMART train

  • The new Haystack bridge over the Petaluma River in the open position as seen from the cockpit of the SMART train. Photo by Robert Grant

By: Katheine Minkiewicz
June 30, 2017

In a special media only preview, SMART train conducted an hour round trip trial ride from the Petaluma downtown station to the San Rafael station, making stops at Novato, San Marin and San Rafael, where a myriad of media outlets stepped out on the sunny platform to take photos and experience SMART train amenities.

The media trial run will be followed by free preview rides for the public starting today at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with roundtrip rides from Rohnert Park to the Marin Civic Center station, according to a SMART train press release.

Free preview service will also be available Saturday, July 1 and Tuesday July 4 from the RP station to the civic center for the Marin County Fair, according to the press release provided by Jeanne Mariani-Belding, SMART train media contact.

The media trial run started with a tour of the train’s amenities, which includes outlets charging stations, free Wi-Fi, 24 count bike storage, bathrooms and a full service snack station, stocked with local fresh products from cold-brew coffee to chocolate chip cookies, according to SMART General Manager, Farhad Mansourian.

When asked what riders can look forward to and why they should ride SMART train, Mansourian mentioned the scenic beauty of the trip, which according to him hasn’t been seen in 60 years. 

According to train historians on board, the last time a train left the San Rafael station with a passenger on board to travel and view the wetlands, was in 1958.

“You get on the train and you don’t have to be stuck in the Highway 101 parking lot and then you come home all rested because we give you free Wi-Fi and we have coffee and in the evening we have beer and wine…” Mansourian said. “And other than that it’s the right thing to do, it’s the green commute.”

As of now, SMART does not have an approximate time for when regular train services will commence, due to the fact the high tech and green technology cars must all be approved by the Federal Rail Association after a long series of tests, according to Mansourian.

“We don’t have an exact date yet and here is why, we are opening with the latest and the most sophisticated train safety technology in the nation… and we need the final approval from the FRA. They are reviewing over 2,000 tests, they have reviewed our designs and we are waiting for the final approval before we open our doors,” he explained.

These safety features that must be approved include “Positive Train Control,” which helps to regulate train control and speed, which can range from 40 to 50 mph, with top speeds of 79 mph, according to a SMART train vehicle fact sheet.

Once regular scheduled service starts, the trains will make around 34 trips per day and have the capacity to hold around 300 people in a two-car set-up and 500 people in a three-car set up, according to Mansourian.

Other unique train amenities include easily accessible grab bars on the lower level of the seats to make standing riders more comfortable and comfortable mint and dark green colored seats with individual tray tables for each seat, according to Mariani-Belding.

“We’ve designed it with people in mind, it’s a beautiful train,” Mariani-Belding said of the look and amenities of the train.  

Aaron Parkes, SMART train control system designer who is also in charge of the train control system, switch machines and gates and lights at grade crossings, also said that he also loves the beautiful scenery provided by the trip.

“The scenery is excellent and taking four cars off the freeway is good for the environment and I think it (the train commute) is a great way to live your life if you have the option,” he said.

 