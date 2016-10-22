Measure C the hot topic for CRPUSD trustee hopefuls

By: Dave Williams

The four candidates vying for the two seats on the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District Board of Trustees discussed a wide range of topics at a candidates’ forum on Oct. 13 at Technology Middle School.

Subjects included student achievement, improving transparency and communication between administration and teachers, support for teachers and the district’s priorities, but the subject that dominated the first half of the event centered on Measure C, a hotly contested measure on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Current CRPUSD Board President Jennifer Wiltermood and candidate Susan Adams both are in favor of the passage of Measure C, while candidates Tim Nonn and Chrissa Gillies oppose it. The fact these four candidates are split down the middle on Measure C should come as no surprise, given that Wiltermood and Adams are pretty much running as a tag team, as are Gillies and Nonn.

Measure C, an $80 million bond measure, is the second of what likely will be three $80 million bond measures totaling $240 million designed to upgrade facilities throughout the district. The next, should it pass, is likely to be on the ballot in 2018 or 2020.

A bond measure or parcel tax benefiting the CRPUSD has been placed on the ballot each election cycle since 2012. Measure D, passed in 2012, added an additional $1.1 million for the district’s General Fund. In 2014, Measure B, an $80 million bond measure was passed. A renewal of Measure D was passed in a special election in 2015.

“I know that the repairs and upgrades for all these schools, for teachers and kids are important,” Adams said. “I suppose we could have lots of other fundraising mechanisms, but this one is proven throughout the State of California to help take care of our schools. It would put us in line for matching funds with the state, and I think that’s very important. The most important thing about these funds is they stay in our local community and cannot be taken away by the State of California.”

Wiltermood sees no other way to raise the type of money needed to upgrade the district’s facilities than the passage of Measure C.

“Basically the funds will come from the community as with (Measures) D and B,” Wiltermood said. “If it does not pass, realistically, you cannot have enough fundraisers. I’ve been involved with a lot of nonprofits. There is no fundraiser that’s going to make what we need to upgrade our facilities. The only thing you can do is work together as a village, put resources together and pass something like a bond. That’s the only thing. We’ve looked at everything.”

Nonn and Gillies, however, are lamenting the possible hidden costs that come with the passage of Measure C. They say the numbers being mentioned can and will change in the coming years.

“In the bond documentation, there’s a figure of $496 million for all three 80 million bonds,” Nonn said. “We can’t just talk about (Measure) C. There are three for $240 million, and analysts say that’s the low ball. It could go as high $600 or $700 or $800 million to $1 billion depending on the market and interest rates. Combine that with the 1990 bond and parcel tax, you could easily have this community loaded down with a debt of a billion dollars. I’ve gone door to door and talked to a lot of seniors on fixed incomes who have huge annual tax bills. They’re talking about $49 per $100,000, but it could go up to $60 (per $100,000) and that’s thousands per household. We’ve got slow down.”

Gillies expressed skepticism over how the district has been allocating funds from Measure B. She said there is still $44 million remaining from the previous bond measure, which had been tagged for construction of the TAG (Theater, Arts and Gymnasium) at Rancho Cotate High, which she predicts will carry a price tag heftier than $44 million.

“It’s pretty scary, the staggering dollar amount we could be on the hook for,” Gillies said. “We’re a small community, of 40,000-ish. I don’t know how we pay for 50-60 years. We get into another recession as the superintendent mentioned – and he said not if, but when – we’re going to be in a pickle. There’s not going to be enough property tax to pay. There are still $44 million left from Measure B, bonds that haven’t been sold yet. Yet, It’s earmarked for the TAG building, which is scheduled to go well over that. School accountability report cards say facilities are at an A-plus rating. Somethings wrong with what we’re being told and what’s in the reports.”

Two current members of the school board – Leff Brown and Ed Gilardi, who is retiring this year after serving on the board for 20 years – both have gone on record as opposing Measure C and both have endorsed Nonn and Gillies. Brown and Gilardi expressed concern about the lack of transparency from the committee supporting the measure.

“When parents can't get questions answered and get the run around that's not right,” Gilardi said. “When the chair of the bond, Mike Bowcut, cannot answer questions about the committee’s financial status or who they have received funds from, that makes me question its leadership. The school board has never received any reports from the bond committee, leaving us in the dark. And I got my sample ballot and read the full text of Measure C. It lists things needed to do that we already have completed or conditions that don't exist.”

Transparency and communication, or lack thereof from the administration have been major complaints by some district employees while others say the lines of communication consistently have been open. This is, unsurprisingly, again where the candidates split down the middle. Nonn and Gillies both targeted Superintendent Dr. Robert Haley for creating an atmosphere of fear among district employees, while Adams and Wiltermood are happy with their level of communication with Haley and the district’s openness to the public.

“What is the best source of communication…it’s just keeping that open line,” Wiltermood said. “We have the most information on our website than any other district. You can’t go to anyone else’s web site and find superintendent’s contract and what he makes. No one has amount of documents that we have.”

When addressing the fear factor, Gillies said, “I think the biggest thing is people need to feel like they can talk as themselves without fear of retaliation. I hear a lot from teachers saying I can’t speak my mind because it’s going to be taken the wrong way. I’ve been told the only documents that matter are on the official web site. I go out and find them and post them and then I’m told it’s a living document…it changes. There are documents that are moved off the web page…a ton of them. We need to be honest with each other…there’s no other way.”

Adams, who has three children in the district schools, said her most important lines of communication are between herself and her children’s teachers.

“If I send an email, I get a response the same day,” she said. “The communication in this district is great.”

The use of Measure B funds, the precursor to Measure C, also highlighted some of the differences between Wiltermood/Adams and Nonn/Gillies. Wiltermood/Adams believe the money has been spent wisely, while Nonn/Gillies disagreed.

“We have re-modernized all of Thomas Page,” Wiltermood said. “We’ve got brand new buildings and new technology throughout our entire district. We’ve beautified Rancho Cotate High, we’ve put new play structures at all our schools. We re-modernized the sixth-grade wing at Tech Middle School and earmarked $44 million for the TAG building.”

Nonn said he could not answer the question because all the information has not been made available by the district.

“I’ve looked on website and I’ve looked at the committee whose responsible for overseeing funds,” Nonn said. “Minutes aren’t there…the reports aren’t there. We’ve been trying to get that information for months from the district. They’re not releasing this information, so how could we know? One of the things that’s on Measure C is they want to clean asbestos and lead. Why wasn’t that done with Measure B money. Isn’t that a priority? Why is it being done after we paint the front of the high school?”

Said Gillies, “The only document I could find was projected funds spent. I don’t know how you can project what funds have been spent. It’s an oxymoron. It shows that $36 million has been spent, there’s $44 million left. I was also told costs are rising and it’s going to be more than that. We’re passing bond measures to use more bond money to pass more bond measures to get more taxpayer money. It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Adams added, “I think the money for Measure B funds has been spent wisely. It’s overseen by an oversight committee made of community members, overseen by state a certified monitor and by SCOE. The funds spent by B to date have been approved 100 percent by each member of the board. I’ve never heard anything different, that there’s been a problem with how funds spent before. I’m confident district and board will continue to handle those funds in a responsible way that best suits the needs of our students and our teachers.”