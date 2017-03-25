Mayor to address state of city

The Cotati Chamber of Commerce next month will host an opportunity for residents of Cotati to interact with the city’s mayor, Susan Harvey.

The luncheon, scheduled for April 6 from noon-1:30 p.m., will be held in the Cotati Room (next to the Cotati Police Department) and will cost $15.

Harvey will give a State of the City address and will talk about physical changes that have taken place over the past six months and what’s to come for the 7,000 residents and those who shop, dine or pass through town.

Questions can be directed to chamber@cotati.org or to (707) 795-5508.

Space is limited, and it is suggested that those wishing to attend should RSVP now. RSVPs are required.