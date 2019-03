Rohnert Park Mayor Gina Belforte is reading “If You Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, Don’t!” by Elise Parsley to Ms. Beard’s first grade class in celebration of “Read Across America.” In addition to the mayor, Fire Commander Mike Bates, Sergeant Dave Sutter, Trustee Jennifer Wiltermood, Superintendent Dr. Tony Roehrick and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Julie Synyard also read to the students.

Photo by Robert Grant