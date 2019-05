Shown are Jim and Kelly Strickland as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Rey. On Saturday May 4th, The Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati hosted the first Rotary Family Fun Day at La Plaza Park in Cotati. Free food, balloons, face painting and a bouncy house were part of some of the activities. Live music entertainment was provided by a local group ‘Pickled Beats’.

Photo courtesy of Rancho Cotati Rotary Club