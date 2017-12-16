Maxine Doney

October 16, 1930 - November 20, 2017

On November 20, 2017 Maxine passed away at the age of 87. She died peacefully in her sleep at Brookdale Assisted Living in Vancouver, Washington with her son and daughter in law at her side. She was born in Arab, Alabama on October 16, 1930 to the late Lilly and William Bunch.

She grew up in the area and graduated from Arab High School. Upon graduation she enlisted in the Army and served with the Nursing Corps. Her travels ultimately took her to Tokyo where she served during the Korean War. During Maxine's time in Tokyo, she met Robert Doney. They were married February 18, 1954 in Tokyo, Japan. In 1955 her first daughter Carol was born. in Tokyo. Their second daughter Beverly was born in Pennsylvania in 1957. In 1962, their son Michael was born in San Antonio, Texas.

Together, they worked and traveled the world for many years in the military. She worked at Letterman Army Medical center in Rohnert Park, California in January 1976. They lived in Rohnert Park for 35 years. Robert passed away in 2009. Maxine made the decision to move to Washington and did so in 2011 to be near her son and his family. She resided at Brookdale for 7 years. She enjoyed the many activities there. Her favorites included bean bag baseball and bingo. She also enjoyed trips to Fort Lewis and the casino. She enjoyed traveling with her son and family to Alaska, Canada, and all the beautiful points in the Northwest. Maxine is preceded in death by her husband Robert, her mother and father, her brothers Olin, Rex, Hubert, John, and her sister Mary. Maxine is survived by her sisters Louise and June, and her brother J.C. She is also survived by her daughters Carol, Beverly (John) and her son Michael (Andrea). She had 6 grandchildren, as well as 7 great-grandchildren.

She was loved, and will be greatly missed.