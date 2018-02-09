Matteri receives the Matt Walsh Memorial Award

The Matt Walsh Memorial Award is given in honor of Matt Walsh who died on July 6, 2001. Matt Walsh was a huge fan of Rancho Cotate football and a very active member of the boosters. He is survived by his wife Allyson and children, Andy and Claire. In honor of his memory his family presents the Matt Walsh Memorial Award at the end of the football season to a player that the team votes on. Team members are asked to search their hearts for a player who has respect for his peers on and off the field, displays leadership and excellent sportsmanship qualities and has integrity, a continual hard worker who shows loyalty to the team and someone who has Rancho team spirit. This year Allyson and Claire Walsh presented the award to senior, Ryan Matteri.

