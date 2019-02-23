Mastering the art of dance

Feature of the Week
February 23, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
The Cotati Fairy Tale dance brought out the best A walk on spot for Barbato Flying Frog to sponsor upcoming Parkour Competition RP City Managers then and now Local Girl Scout Troops receive grant Astronaut has high hopes Cotati Chamber of Commerce celebrates 60 years SSU ranked as U.S. News ‘Top Public School’ Royal King, Freedom Rider "Streetcar named Desire” stops at 6th St. Playhouse Rohnert Park students get schooled in kindness Every day 22 veterans commit suicide RCHS alumnus moves on to the bigtime A Cub reporter’s first scrapbook Recognition of Oliver Fraenkle’s excellence in teaching A special class for children with autism A night of pride for the Devil Pups “One Cold Night” raises money for SAY Pet peeves that irritate me (an article of opinion) Cotati Police Officer takes on new role Students help with rebuilding efforts Cotati’s tree lighting Marionettes at the local library RP grant to help host 2019 One Planet Summit 140 years of Japanese American History in new exhibit in Cotati Orion greets the public A new face at the school district office SSU to help with Mi Futuro Youth Healthcare Credo High’s reprisal: “The Aretha Tribute” Stories matter: Judson Snyder Physics in action at Technology High School Tech High Titans undefeated champions How to do origami Annual Holiday gift and toy drive kicks off The Zschach’s and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang SSU launches ‘financial literacy’ project with Redwood Credit Union Spreckels’ ‘Nutcracker’ ---Precision, color and elegance A day of wood and amazement Ensure holiday packages don’t get stolen DA’s office and Social Advocates for Youth selected to receive grant City of Rohnert Park celebrates Veterans Nov. 11 Change of seasons can be stressful Experience Credo High School Faith Ako: Creating “A Wonderful World” Tech High’s warm clothing drive huge success Get musical instruments back into homes Donaghey has new career after retirement

Mastering the art of dance

February 22, 2019

Jordan Lavulo, a senior at Rancho Cotate High School leads a group of male students as they perform the haka, (a traditional ancestral war cry/dance that originated from the Maori people of New Zealand) during the Unity Week assembly held Fri., Feb. 15.  Unity Week is designed to celebrate the cultures reflected in the Rancho Cotate student body and at the end of the week the students held an assembly with many groups of students performing different dances from the variety of cultures, there was also a fashion show with students wearing traditional wear from the country of their origin.   Photo by Jane Peleti