Mastering the art of dance

Jordan Lavulo, a senior at Rancho Cotate High School leads a group of male students as they perform the haka, (a traditional ancestral war cry/dance that originated from the Maori people of New Zealand) during the Unity Week assembly held Fri., Feb. 15. Unity Week is designed to celebrate the cultures reflected in the Rancho Cotate student body and at the end of the week the students held an assembly with many groups of students performing different dances from the variety of cultures, there was also a fashion show with students wearing traditional wear from the country of their origin. Photo by Jane Peleti