Mary’s: Old favorite with new twists

By: Chris Chambers

Lunch in the Park

I suspect there are very few of you who haven’t been to visit Mary’s Pizza Shack to partake in their “Italian comfort food.”

One would figure that word of mouth alone would draw you into the long-established restaurant.

It makes it difficult to provide an opinion when there are so many opinions already out there and I’m not likely to introduce any but the very new readers to Mary’s. Perhaps, though, some of you have not been there recently and this might give an insight into what is happening. Over the years I have been to the Rohnert Park Mary’s approximately 25 times, which does provide me with a pretty good sample of their fare.

Pizza itself is such an individual taste thing. If not there would not be the number of restaurants (more than 15) offering pizza in just Rohnert Park. They exist because some like a particular type of crust offered at one pizza joint, while another likes the sausage at a different spot or another finds the take out is best at another locale. I make no excuses for liking Mary’s pizza. I prefer the Bambino (plenty of pizza despite the name) with sausage and peperoni.

So what is the new twist with Mary’s? One is they have expanded the bar/eating area and as a result it looks lighter, brighter and of course larger. The other is they have added a frequent users dinner program (Club 59) that provides for awards (like free desserts, etc.) based on your purchases.

And in keeping with the lighter fare movement, Mary’s offers wraps for lunch at $ 9.25 (buffalo chicken/or southwest) along with a protein plate ($10.95) and a variety of salads, among them the famous Mary’s salad.

Mary’s does encourage lunchtime dining with some special offers during that period. For less than $8 there are two delicious offerings; one is a slice of pizza (quite a large slice) with soup or small Mary’s or Caesar salad. The other is a soup with small Mary’s or Caesar salad.

For an additional $1, one can have the half-sandwich with soup or small Mary’s or Caesar salad.

All of the many pasta dishes come with soup or small Mary’s or Caesar salad and sourdough bread and range from $10.25 to $12.25 and there is often enough to take home.

The service is quick and efficient, the place clean and friendly, and kids are warmly welcomed with coloring to keep them occupied.

If you haven’t been in a while, go on back.

If you’ve never been, hurry there. If you enjoy a warm family atmosphere and the kind of food that “shouts” fresh made and tasty, then you’ll love Mary’s.

Mary’s is located at 101 Golf Course Dr., and is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. and from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Chris.chambers1969@yahoo.com invites your comments and/or suggestions. Do you have a restaurant you would like to see reviewed? If so, drop a line.